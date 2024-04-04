iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $205.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

