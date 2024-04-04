iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $522.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $509.34 and a 200-day moving average of $472.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

