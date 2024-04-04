iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.7% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $522.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $509.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

