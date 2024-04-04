iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 27.9% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $281,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $522.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $509.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.47. The company has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

