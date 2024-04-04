Iowa State Bank Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

