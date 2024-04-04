Iowa State Bank Acquires 144 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $360.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.