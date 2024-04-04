Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMC opened at $203.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.84 and a 12-month high of $209.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

