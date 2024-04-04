Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $910.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 910 ($11.42) and last traded at GBX 905.50 ($11.37), with a volume of 49543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 906.80 ($11.38).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.41) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.67) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.86) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 810.83 ($10.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,917.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 833.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 763.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 869 ($10.91) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($43,242.73). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of £153.09 ($192.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,459.23). Also, insider Paul Hayes bought 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.91) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($43,242.73). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,020 shares of company stock worth $3,750,089. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

