Hong Gan Sells 25,000 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $42,250.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $34,500.00.

SES AI Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SES opened at $1.63 on Thursday. SES AI Co. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $578.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

