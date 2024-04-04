Hiscox (LON:HSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,251.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,251 ($15.70) and last traded at GBX 1,249 ($15.68), with a volume of 17516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,240 ($15.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.44) to GBX 1,270 ($15.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,055.17. The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.50, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 1,875.00%.

In related news, insider Paul Cooper bought 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($15.47) per share, with a total value of £14,094.08 ($17,692.79). Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

