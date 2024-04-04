Hewlett Packard Enterprise Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 27,084 call options on the company. This is an increase of 143% compared to the average volume of 11,127 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE HPE opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.