Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GBX opened at $54.48 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

