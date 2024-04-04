Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.20. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 175,948 shares.

Specifically, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,156,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 247,112 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.