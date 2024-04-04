Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gold Reserve Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDRZF opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Gold Reserve has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

About Gold Reserve

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.