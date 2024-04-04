Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 5.7% in March

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Givaudan Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GVDNY opened at $90.11 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.9745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.90.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

