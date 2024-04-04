Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 2,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,678,664 shares in the company, valued at $45,189,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citi Trends alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $433,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04.

Citi Trends Stock Down 0.3 %

CTRN stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.37. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 60,229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth $1,617,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citi Trends

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.