First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 538.0 days.
First National Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $28.66 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01.
First National Financial Company Profile
