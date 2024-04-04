First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 538.0 days.

First National Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $28.66 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.