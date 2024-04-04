First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) vs. Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Head-To-Head Survey

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. First Community Bankshares pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 27.50% 11.20% 1.66% Central Pacific Financial 17.82% 12.23% 0.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Central Pacific Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $174.62 million 3.44 $48.02 million $2.72 11.94 Central Pacific Financial $329.32 million 1.57 $58.67 million $2.17 8.80

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Community Bankshares and Central Pacific Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 1 0 0 0 1.00 Central Pacific Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.57%. Central Pacific Financial has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.72%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats First Community Bankshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. The company operates through branches in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending activities, such as commercial, commercial and residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans; and other products and services comprising debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, full-service ATMs, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange, and wire transfers. In addition, it offers wealth management products and services that include non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody and general consultation, and planning services. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

