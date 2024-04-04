Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $388,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. State Street Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $198.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.45. The firm has a market cap of $571.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.22 and a 52-week high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.