ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

