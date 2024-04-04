Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

