Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.10

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.10 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 77.82 ($0.98), with a volume of 205158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($0.98).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.22).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -215.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Dowlais Group’s payout ratio is presently -1,111.11%.

In related news, insider Roberto Fioroni purchased 167,179 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £135,414.99 ($169,991.20). Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

