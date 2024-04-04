DCC (LON:DCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5,855.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,855 ($73.50) and last traded at GBX 5,830 ($73.19), with a volume of 18982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,760 ($72.31).

DCC Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,712.57, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,713.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,333.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

