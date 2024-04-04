DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,728,897 shares of company stock worth $932,420,280. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

