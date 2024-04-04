Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CURLF
Curaleaf Stock Down 1.8 %
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 12.93% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $345.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Curaleaf
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.