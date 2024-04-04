Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Curaleaf Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 12.93% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $345.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curaleaf



Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

