Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands has set its FY24 guidance at $12.00-12.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 12.000-12.200 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:STZ opened at $267.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.30 and its 200-day moving average is $246.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $217.05 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

