Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $297.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average is $152.42. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

