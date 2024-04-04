Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $522.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $509.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.