Coastline Trust Co Purchases 18,469 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $522.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $509.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

