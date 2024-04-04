Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Trading 2.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.61. 99,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 902,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Specifically, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

