Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 3.7% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $112,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.42. The firm has a market cap of $297.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

