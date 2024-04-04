ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 2620342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.44.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.