Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $544.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

