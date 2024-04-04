Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,766 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.53 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

