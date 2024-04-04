Brokerages Set Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Price Target at $15.58

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRIN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $50,008.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,222.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 98,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.46 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.28%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.81%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

