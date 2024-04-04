Brokerages Set Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Target Price at $8.25

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

MNTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $622.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of -0.49. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $10.95.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

