Brokerages Set Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Target Price at $8.25

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.
MNTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Shares of MNTK stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $622.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of -0.49. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $10.95.
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
