BMO Capital Markets Lowers Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$55.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.72% from the stock’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.92.

Get Parkland alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PKI

Parkland Price Performance

Parkland stock opened at C$41.44 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$30.29 and a 1 year high of C$47.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.27. The company has a market cap of C$7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.3006886 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$484,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$484,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total transaction of C$223,304.50. Insiders have sold a total of 42,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.