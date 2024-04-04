Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 588,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,998,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 778,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,801,000 after purchasing an additional 171,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $522.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $509.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

