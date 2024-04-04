Bell Bank Has $8.75 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bell Bank reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.34 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $473.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.47.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

