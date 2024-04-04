Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.66, but opened at $30.65. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 169,873 shares.

Specifically, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $2,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,801,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $2,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,801,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,804 shares of company stock worth $4,731,669 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after acquiring an additional 609,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 41.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 340,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

