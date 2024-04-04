Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.00

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 108.74 ($1.37), with a volume of 531905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.36).

Bakkavor Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £631.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,219.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.93.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Bakkavor Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 4.37 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.91. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.