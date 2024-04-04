Ann M. Hanly Sells 2,711 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $27,245.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.7 %

VIR stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.