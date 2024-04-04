Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Price Target at GBX 863

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 863 ($10.83).

Several equities analysts have commented on TPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($12.87) to GBX 950 ($11.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.05) to GBX 800 ($10.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

LON:TPK opened at GBX 731.50 ($9.18) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 745.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 771.45. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,063.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 984 ($12.35).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

