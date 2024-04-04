Analysts Set MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target at $12.25

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDXG opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

