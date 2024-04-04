Analysts Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT at $26.43

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,870 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRX stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

