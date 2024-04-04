Analysts Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Price Target at $331.67

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $371.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $396.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.07. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $400.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

