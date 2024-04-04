Analysts Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Price Target at $331.67

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $371.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $396.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.07. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $400.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

