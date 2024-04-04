American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $129.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

