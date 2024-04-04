American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 569 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $360.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.