American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

