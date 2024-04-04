Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

